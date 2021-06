It is 50 years since one of the most important dates for Australian women’s tennis. It was the year 1971 and Evonne goolagong served as one of the absolute leaders in the WTA dressing room, in part, thanks to winning the title of Wimbledon that season. Fifty years later Ash barty and the brand Row They have decided to pay tribute to the former world number 1 through clothing that remembers that success. Very fan of any detail of this type.