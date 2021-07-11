Barty, the tennis player who moves like a dancer on the court

Ashleigh barty champion of Wimbledon by beating Karolina Pliskova by 6-3, 6-7 (4) and 6-3 in the final and, indeed, he reaped his second Grand Slam crown. Although he had some doubts in certain sections of the game (he dominated 4-0 in the first set and served 6-5 in the second set), it seemed difficult to imagine that he could lose the game. And beyond the interesting thing about seeing new faces in the last days of competition in the most important tournaments on the circuit, there needs to be a player who can establish herself at the top and be able to attract new audiences. In this case, the Australian, who already knew what it was like to win a trophy in London (she won Junior Wimbledon a decade ago), took a greater advantage at the top of the international ranking and seems to go way to end a new year as the No. 1 in the world (It would be the third in a row after 2019 and 2020).

Beyond the statistical data, Barty demonstrated that it is not necessary to hit all the balls with a hellish acceleration or to hit the ball with the greatest possible force. He knows that the important thing is to do better than his rival and he points towards that side every time he jumps on the track. In that sense, it has a diverse repertoire with which it conquers the fans. Logically, it is far from the character and charisma of Serena Williams or the arrival in new markets and the emergence of Naomi Osaka. However, his focus is exclusively on the tennis section.

The 25-year-old tennis player could be considered a dancer for her movements on the court: she moves with surgical precision in the style of a classical dancer from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and is worthy of participating in an exhibition while music from the music plays in the background. Sydney Opera. Likewise, its enjoyment and the ease with which it hits certain hits is surprising in a time when screams and magnifications abound for viralizations on social networks.

ONE STYLE, MIXED?

Like (almost) everything in life, tennis styles have been radically modified in recent times. However, Barty could deploy his best version in 1990 as now. A champion with all the letters that has a symphony of resources: from the backhand slice and even the forehand, through a productive service that does not usually leave her on foot until a flat shots with top worthy of today. In addition, he climbs -every goal- to the net in the old way to define the volley.

He needed to add a new cup to his record. She deserved to be the winner of the contest that she always dreamed of winning. And at the time of the award, her happiness was noted with a smile from ear to ear. Fair title for a female player, who makes fans of this sport enjoy and allows old tennis lovers to remember previous stages.