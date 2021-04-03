Barty repeats final in Miami

The australian Ashleigh barty, current champion and current world number one, prolonged the defense of the title in the Miami WTA 1000 by beating the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina by 6-3 and 6-3.

The oceanic tennis player repeats the final as it happened in the last edition, when she won the title. Ashley Barty’s 11th straight victory in Miami was completed in one hour and 27 minutes against an opponent she had lost to in four of the last five meetings.

However, the 24-year-old tennis player from Ipswich had won the most recent. It was a rematch for Barty that was overtaken by Svitolina on this very scene in 2018.

The Ukrainian, who was in the semifinal of this tournament for the first time, did not question the superiority of the Australian who after the defeat of Naomi osaka in the quarterfinals he ensured his continuity as world number one.

Barty She will play her ninth final since winning her first Grand Slam in 2019. This year she has won in Melbourne and the title will be played against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth favorite and executioner of the Greek Maria Sakkari.