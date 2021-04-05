Barty reinforces his number one

04/05/2021 at 11:47 AM CEST

The australian Ashley barty, champion of the WTA 1,000 from Miami, in which she faced Andreescu in the final, continues to hold the number one in the world rankings on Monday, although her advantage over the Japanese Naomi osaka grows to 1,201 points.

Barty commands the classification with 9,186 points after revalidating the title in Miami, where Naomi osaka he said goodbye in the quarterfinals.

The triumph of the Australian allows her to slightly increase her advantage over the Japanese, which in turn has 1,020 points of income over the Romanian Simona halep.

The top-5 remains immovable, with the American Sofia kenin and the ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the fourth and fifth places.

The Canadian appears in sixth place this Monday Bianca Andreescu, runner-up in Miami after retiring when they lost 6-3 and 4-0 and 58 minutes into the game had elapsed. The final brings her a jump of three places in the WTA standings.

A position improves, on the other hand, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, which is already seventh.

The american Serena Williams, which yields a position, and the check Karolina Pliskova, which loses three, occupy eighth and ninth places.

For her part, the Dutch Kiki Bertens entered the top-10 on Monday.