Barty reinforces his number one in the WTA

The australian Ashleigh barty, champion of Miami WTA 1,000, continues to show this Monday the number one in the world ranking, although its advantage over the Japanese Naomi osaka grows to 1,201 points.

Barty commands the classification with 9,186 points after revalidating the title in Miami, where Naomi osaka he said goodbye in the quarterfinals.

The triumph of the Australian allows her to slightly increase her advantage over the Japanese, which in turn has 1,020 points of income over the Romanian Simona halep.

The top-5 remains immovable, with the American Sofia kenin and the ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the fourth and fifth places.

The Canadian appears in sixth place this Monday Bianca Andreescu, runner-up in Miami after retiring when they lost 6-3 and 4-0 and 58 minutes into the game had elapsed. The final brings her a jump of three places in the WTA standings.

A position improves, on the other hand, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, which is already seventh. The american Serena Williams, which yields a position, and the check Karolina Pliskova, which loses three, occupy eighth and ninth places. For its part, the Dutch Kiki bertens entered the top-10 on Monday.

1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 9186

2. Naomi Osaka (Japan) 7985

3. Simona Halep (Romania) 6965

4. Sofia Kenin (United States) 5915

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5750

6. Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 5265

7. Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 5085

8. Serena Williams (United States) 4850

9. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4660

10. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4490

…

13. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4120

48. Sara Sorribes (Spain) 1590

71. Paula Badosa (Spain) 1129

95. Carla Suárez (Spain) 872