Barty reaches the final in Miami

04/02/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Efe

Australian Ashley Barty, current champion and current world number one, prolonged the defense of the title at the WTA 1000 in Miami by beat the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-3 and 6-3.

The oceanic tennis player repeats the final as it happened in the last edition, when she won the title. Ashley Barty’s 11th straight win in Miami was completed in one hour and 27 minutes against an opponent she had lost to in four of the last five meetings.

However, the 24-year-old tennis player from Ipswich had won the most recent. It was a rematch for Barty that was overtaken by Svitolina on this very scene in 2018.

The Ukrainian, who was in the semifinal of this tournament for the first time, did not question the superiority of the Australian who after Naomi Osaka’s defeat in the quarterfinals it ensured its continuity as number one in the world.

Barty will play her ninth final since winning her first Grand Slam in 2019. This year she has won in Melbourne and the title will be played against the winner of the clash between Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, eighth seed, and Greece’s Maria Sakkari.