Barty leaves Muguruza out

The Australian and number one in the world, Ashleigh Barty, surpassed the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza 6-1, 6-7 (3) and 6-2, and reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open. The reverse hand cut from Barty and their greatest success in the third set came together to beat Garbiñe on a cold night.

02/27/2020

Act on 02/28/2020 at 10:12

CET

EFE

The wind whipped the Qatari complex again throughout the day, and Barty, more rested after the abandonment of the Kazakh Elena Rybakina In eighths, she adapted much better to these adverse conditions than the finalist in 2018 to win in almost two hours.

At the beginning and at the end, the serve Muguruza did not measure up to previous rounds. He gave it up twice in the opening set, which fell on the Australian’s side in 26 minutes, in which Barty He only made two unforced errors, and many others in the last one.

In the second set, the Spanish improved her rest and made fewer mistakes. He broke Barty’s serve in the sixth game (4-2) and even had an opportunity to go 5-2, although once again his serve was not with him and the Australian recovered the break.

Barty forced the tiebreaker, but he played hastily, while Garbiñe remained calm to be first with 5-0 and win it later playing aggressively.

With the forces equalized and the match leveled, Barty broke in the fourth game (3-1) and again in the sixth (4-2) when Garbiñe committed the second double fault of his own. The Australian did not waste any more and launched for the victory.

After reaching the quarterfinals for the fifth time this season, Garbiñe leaves Doha rising one place in the world ranking, and will appear this Monday on the 15th.

Barty, in his first intervention in this Premier 5 tournament, will face the Czech champion Petra Kvitova in the semifinals in 2018, who beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur, 7-6 (2) and 7-6 (4).

In the other semifinal, Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka will meet.

.