Barty is the favorite and will play the Wimbledon final

07/08/2021 at 5:22 PM CEST

Australian Ashleigh Barty imposed her favorite role and beat the German Angelique kerber 6-3 7-6 (3) to get into his first Wimbledon final.

The 2019 Roland Garros champion, who had never gone as far at the London Grand Slam as this year, completed her fifth match in straight sets to sneak into her first Wimbledon final.

As number one in the world, since he has already insured whatever happens in the final and that he has held since 2019, Barty inflicted a clear victory on Kerber, despite the opportunities of the German in the second set.

In the first, she was surpassed by the ‘aussie’, who needed just over half an hour to put a set up and clear any doubts due to the greater experience of Kerber in these stays, being a winner of three Grand Slams and champion at Wimbledon in 2018.

The German shot with pride in the second sleeve, when he caught the pulse of the meeting. He went 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 ahead, but was unable to finish. When it was his turn to close the set with the service, he was hooked and the match headed towards a tiebreaker where Barty sealed the victory.

It will be the second final of a Grande for a Barty who is now receiving the fruits of not having played after the pandemic until 2021. The Australian preferred to stay at home to oxygenate her mind and it is now that she is once again the champion she demonstrated in 2019.

Wait for your rival from the duel between Karolina Pliskova Y Aryna Sabalenka.