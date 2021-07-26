Barty is Montreal’s first big casualty

While the tennis world has all the flashes in the Olympic Games, the North American tour on fast tracks begins to be glimpsed. In fact, the ATP 250 in Atlanta is being contested with figures like John Isner, Jannik Sinner and Nick Kyrgios, to name a few. Beyond that, news comes from Tokyo since Ashleigh barty, who fell in the second round of the Olympic tournament, got off the Montreal WTA 1000. Her place in the main draw will be filled by Danielle Collins.

WTA Montréal update: MD change Barty OUT

Collins IN Q change Collins out

Burel IN – Mark Nixon (@markalannixon) July 26, 2021