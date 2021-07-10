Barty dismantles Pliskova and raises his first Wimbledon

07/10/2021 at 5:29 PM CEST

.

The variety and cunning of Ashleigh Barty, the number one in the world, beat an irregular Karolina Pliskova, plugged only at times, to lift her first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam of his career (6-3, 6-7 (4) and 6-3).

The Australian tennis player takes her first big since the pandemic began and after practically not having played in 2020. Barty, a winner at Roland Garros 2019, put aside the bubbles and tournaments without an audience to get oxygen at home and now is when he reaps the fruits of it.

On a splendid performance, he unraveled an outmatched Pliskova, stiff and without. He prevailed by making Pliskova suffer with each cut blow, forcing her to land several winning blows in a row to disarm him. The Czech was a mirage of the level that she had given in the second and third sets against Aryna Sabalenka and she even despaired of Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, who witnessed the match in the royal box.

He lost the first fourteen points of the match, went 4-0 down and threatened to make an impressive setback in the final. From a bad game by Barty, which made it 4-1, Pliskova began to settle. He made up the score with 6-3, but his feelings were very bad. While the Australian had twelve winners in that set, Pliskova only hit two. Without potency, the Czech was a candy.

He had a wall in front of him and he began to know how to fight it when he saw himself with the runner-up trophy in his hands. Barty had 3-1 in favor in the second set, but began to suffer, more from her own mistakes than from Pliskova’s delicacy.

His level still gave him to take it and served with 6-5 to seal the match and the title. But he was wrong. He gave two break balls to his rival, she took advantage of the first one and there was a tiebreaker in which Barty was still thinking about that twelfth game.

Pliskova, out of nowhere, had just matched the final. It was the first Wimbledon women’s final to go to three sets since 2012, when Serena Williams defeated Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

But the fight did not hold. Barty’s mental gap disappeared and Pliskova, who had only left details in the ‘tie break’, began to dissolve. He allowed Barty to start one more set with an advantage. Another slab to save, another bad omen. He had been spared once, but this time it was impossible, Barty did not extend his hand again and the dish of Venus from Wimbledon went to the Australian.

Glory was thus denied to a Pliskova who will continue to carry the curse of having been number one without winning a single Grand Slam, like Dinara Safina or Marcelo Ríos, while it was tended to a Barty who has already shown how to win in the land of Paris and in the grass of London. She recalls the successes of Evonne Goolagong and becomes the first Australian to win Wimbledon in 50 years.