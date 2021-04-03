Barty, current champion, is already in the semifinals of Miami

The australian Ashleigh barty, number 1 in the world, took a new step to revalidate the title in the Miami WTA 1,000, after sealing their pass to the semifinals on Tuesday by beating the Belarusian 6-4, 6-7 (5) and 6-3 Aryna Sabalenka.

Barty, who this year already won the Melbourne tournament, asserted his greatest mental strength against a Sabalenka, who in addition to failing in key moments of the match, ended the crash weighed down by physical problems.

If the Belarusian, number 8 in the world rankings, missed three break balls in the sixth game of the first set, the Australian did not miss the only break ball available to score the first round (6-4).

A script that seemed to be repeated in the second set, in which Sabalenka again wasted up to four new opportunities to break the Australian’s serve, who managed to lift a 15-40 with 3-4 favorable for the Belarusian on the scoreboard.

But Aryna Sabalenka did not fail in the “tie-break” and based on increasingly hard blows she forced the third set, after winning 5-7 in the decisive game

A third and final set that was conditioned by the physical problems of the Belarusian player, which made her significantly lower her performance

In fact, Sabalenka, weighed down by some discomfort, barely limited himself to passing the ball in the last three games of the match, as evidenced by the only point he achieved in the final stretch of the match.

A circumstance that Barty, very solid throughout the clash, did not miss to seal the pass to the semifinals, in which the Australian player will face the winner of the duel between the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, number 5 of the world ranking.