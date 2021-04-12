Barty continues as number 1 in the world and Badosa rises nine places and is 62nd

The australian Ashleigh barty continues to lead the WTA world rankings with a vast 1,300-point lead over the Japanese Naomi osaka, second, while the Romanian Simona halep occupies the third step of the podium.

In the Top 20, there is only one change to note. The czech Petra kvitova returns to tenth place at the expense of the Dutch Kiki bertens. The Russian Veronika Kudermetova, who won her first WTA title on Sunday in Charleston, climbs nine spots to 29th in the world, her best ranking.

It also rises nine places, to 62, the Spanish Paula Badosa, semifinalist in Charleston. Garbiñe Muguruza (13) is still the best Spanish in the ranking among whose top 100 positions also appear Sara sorribes (48) and Carla Suarez (94).

The best progression in the Top 100 is for Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, defeated by Kudemertova in the Charleston final, who climbs 26 spots to No. 65.

WTA World Ranking

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9285 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7985

3. Simona Halep (RUM) 6965

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5915

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5750

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5265

7. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5085

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4850

9. Karolina Pliskova (RCH) 4660

10. Petra Kvitova (RCH) 4530 (+1)

11. Kiki Bertens (HOL) 4490 (-1)

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4315

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4120

14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765

15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3625

16. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3453

17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3400

18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3236

19. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3020

20. Markata Vondrousova (RCH) 2862

…

29. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2015 (+9)

48. Sara Sorribes (ESP) 1590

65. Danka Kovinic (MNE) 1190 (+26)

62. Paula Badosa (ESP) 1284 (+9)

94. Carla Suárez (ESP) 872 (+1)