Barty completes the procedure, Badosa is overcome and Garbiñe leaves

The launch of the Mutua Madrid Open With the start of the women’s team he witnessed an overwhelming start, without discussion, of the number one in the world, the Australian Ashleigh barty, and the progression of the Spanish Paula Badosa, in a tournament that ran out Garbiñe Muguruza, withdrawn due to injury.

Garbiñe, who already fell out of the Charleston tournament due to the muscular ailment in his left leg that has separated him from Madrid, dropped out hours before his scheduled premiere against the American Sloane stephens.

“The discomfort has returned and in the last resonance it has been confirmed that I have not recovered one hundred percent to compete and the medical recommendation is to stop,” the player who has never exceeded the round of 16 at the Caja Mágica said in a statement.

The determination of the world’s number one did not disappoint. Australian Barty enjoyed a placid start of 61 minutes, the time she needed to overtake the American Shelby rogers (6-2 and 6-1) and reach the second round.

The winner of Roland Garros and champion of the WTA finals in 2019 and who this year has already won the titles of Melbourne, Miami and Stuttgart, will play in the second round against the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek, who in twenty-four hours won for the second time at the Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsie (6-2 and 6-4), whom he had already beaten in the previous phase.

The Spanish Paula Badosa She celebrated her invitation to the Mutua Madrid Open with a convincing first-round victory over Czech Barbora Krejcikova, 6-1, 7-5. Her next rival will be the Swiss Jil Teichmann, who left out the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fourth seed.

After making the semifinals this season in Lyon and Charleston, Badosa arrived in Madrid in 62nd position in the ranking and ready to confirm her good moment at the Caja Mágica.

The Spanish will play against the Swiss Jil Teichmann who gave the surprise of the session by beating the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth in the world and fourth seed of the tournament. Svitolina was the first favorite to be eliminated from the tournament after wasting six match balls.

The Polish did not give rise to surprise Iga Swiatek, fourteenth favorite, reigning Roland Garros champion, who quickly entered the second round by beating American Alison Riske 6-1 in sixty-eight minutes.

“I always miss clay. It’s a shame it’s not just two months the whole season when playing on clay. So I like to appreciate every moment on this surface,” said 19-year-old Swiatek, who never until now he had played in Madrid. “It’s my first time here. The balls go higher in the air than it does. Madrid has height. It’s different.”

In addition, a right hand injury forced Czech Marie Bouzkova to retire before concluding her first-round match in Madrid against compatriot Petra Kvitova, when the scoreboard was 6-2, 2-3 for the ninth seed.

Kvitova is the only player who has won three times in Madrid, in 2011, 2015 and 2018. Her rival in the second round will be the German Angelique kerber, who beat the Czech Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5) and 6-1.

Victoria Jiménez, the first Andorran present in the main draw of a WTA tournament thanks to the invitation that the Mutua Madrid Open extended to her, debuted with a 6-4 and 6-0 defeat against the Dutch Kiki Bertens, but in the 62 The minutes she was on the court made a great impression and she had the pleasure of breaking the serve of the tenth player in the world twice.

Bertens, defender of the title and who considers that in Madrid “there are perfect circumstances” for her game, she was surprised at the beginning with the audacity of a tennis player of only 15 years, number 901 in the classification, who released her arm without complexes from Manolo Santana stepped onto the center court, with the stands practically empty.

The current champion in Madrid will face the Russian in the second round Veronika Kudermetova, who beat her compatriot Elena Vesnina 6-1, 6-4.

The american Sloane stephens, winner of the United States Open in 2017 and a finalist at Roland Garros a year later, reached the second round after winning in two sets (6-4 and 6-1) to Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, repechage from the qualifying phase to occupy the place of Garbiñe Muguruza.

The Swiss Belinda Bencic, semifinalist in Madrid in the last edition, beaten by Halep, fulfilled her condition of eighth favorite and beat the French Kristina Mladenovic, from the previous phase, 6-4 and 6-2.

Bencic, who makes her fifth appearance in the WTA 1000 in Madrid where she intends to get out of the discreet results that she has been dragging so far this year, will face the American Bernarda Pera in the second stage, who met with less resistance than expected of the Croatian Petra Martic, whom she won 6-3 and 6-2.