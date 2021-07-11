Barty, champion: “It’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever experienced”

Ashleigh barty served as number one to win the crown in Wimbledon 2021. Few more special victories in the career of the Australian, who broke with emotion when she hugged her coach and coaching staff and was extremely happy in the trophy presentation. In the Press conference there was time for analysis and reflection, and the two-time Grand Slam champion spoke about what this triumph means after being injured at Roland Garros and the role that the mythical has played Evonne goolagong throughout his career.

Feelings and emotions after the victory

“It was the most incredible moment I have lived on a tennis court. I could not believe it. I have worked very hard throughout my career, together with my team and with the people who mean the most to me, to be able to achieve my goals and fulfill my dreams. Having done it today is absolutely unrepeatable. “

Australia had not had a champion for 41 years (Evonne Goolagong)

“Australians have a very rich sports history, and being able to be a small part of it is something I always dreamed of. I have always wanted to leave a legacy, to try to create a path for the younger girls and boys, so that they can believe in his dreams. The best thing about my sporting journey is being able to create that path and leave my teachings along it. Succeeding here at Wimbledon, achieving my greatest dream, has been absolutely incredible. The stars have aligned along of the last twelve days. It’s amazing that it just happened on the 50th anniversary of Evonne’s first title, it’s just amazing. “

What does the figure of Goolagong mean to her

“She is a special person in my life. She has been an iconic woman in showing the younger indigenous the way, a path that we could follow to pursue our dreams. To be able to share that with her, in addition to some very important victories, is exciting. She has been an icon for years and years beyond the tennis courts. Her legacy is impressive: if she could be half the woman that Evonne is, she would be a very happy person. To be able to have a friendship with her and talk to her From my experiences, knowing that I only need one phone call to do it, it’s crazy. “

Could Wimbledon be missed after the injury you suffered at Roland Garros?

“I was talking to my team and they were telling me that they have kept a lot of information away from me, that they have not told me everything that came to them from some specialists. There were not too many radiologists in Australia who would have seen my injury, an injury that in theory it was two months, having the chance to have played here at Wimbledon could be called a true miracle.

It’s funny, sometimes the stars align: you think positive, you plan what is going to happen and you manage to achieve your dreams. Being able to play this event pain free has been incredible. Statistically it was something very complicated. It has been an incredible month. “

Analysis of the match, especially after losing the second set

“It was a game with some ups and downs. There were moments of positive inertia, some opportunities in the second serves for both, I feel that we were able to take advantage of the moments in which our rival played with seconds in a row. That was the biggest challenge today: controlling my service games. I wasn’t able to do it all the time, but I think I followed the right path. The most important thing was to get out there, believe in myself and execute my plan in the best way. When I served for a match in the second set, I gave Kaja a little chance and she took it decisively.

Being able to do a mental ‘reset’ at the beginning of the third set was very important. That’s what I focused on, being able to give the best of myself regardless of the score. “

Opinion on Pliskova, a finalist today

“Kaja is an exceptional competitor. Many times I think she is totally undervalued. She is an enormous competitor, she wants to win with passion, she fights hard for every point and does not give up on any of them. You must play at your best level and be committed to the entire match time to compete against her. She has been one of the most consistent top-10 over the last few years. She has always been there, knocking on the door, giving herself opportunities, and I know that the Grand Slam title is not far away. for her”.