Barty anticipates “great games and tournaments” for Paula Badosa

The australian Ashleigh barty, who qualified for the final of the tennis tournament of Madrid after winning in the semifinals at Paula Badosa, predicted that the Spanish will play “great games and great tournaments” in the future.

“Particularly this year, no doubt,” he said.

“He has played an exceptionally good level of tennis,” he said. “It was a challenge to neutralize her as best I could,” he added.

Barty said he didn’t have in mind the game he lost to Badosa a few weeks ago in Charleston when he took to the court today in Madrid.

“Once you go out on the court, it is a blank page, a new game,” he said.

Barty could meet in the final with the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, with whom he has crossed twice this season, in the quarterfinals in Miami and in the final in Stuttgart, always with a victory for the Australian.

“But they are completely different challenges,” he said, “different court, different balls … there are many variables.”

Barty made a call to “respect the rules” thanks to which they have “the opportunity to play”, despite the pandemic, although he regretted not being able to enjoy the cities he visits, in this case Madrid.