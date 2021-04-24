Barty and Sabalenka, for the title in Stuttgart

The number one in the world, the Australian Ashley barty, had to come back against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to access the final of the S tournamentStuttgart, in which she will face the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, which stopped the Romanian’s aspirations Simona halep.

Barty needed two hours and eight minutes to avoid defeat against Svitolina, the fifth player in the world, whom he won for the third time in a row in the five matches they have starred so far. The Ukrainian won the first two.

Ashley Barty won 4-6, 7-6 (5) and 6-2 to play her third final of 2021 and try to add Stuttgart to the successes in Melbourne and Miami to raise their trophies to eleven.

The Australian, who has seventeen wins and three losses so far this year, will face Sabalenka who had less trouble beating Halep 6-3 6-2 in 67 minutes.

The Romanian does not finish taking off, which barely disturbed the seventh player in the world. Winner in Abu Dhabi in this year, he aspires in Stuttgart to the tenth title of his career.