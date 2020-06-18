Pablo Alboran It is news this Wednesday for having publicly declared his homosexuality. The artist wanted to open up to the channel through a video published on his Instagram profile, a publication with thousands of ‘likes’ that many have used to support and give all the love to the singer.

Many colleagues have had really nice words towards Pablo Alborán, who has not only received support from the world of music. Also from sport, as reflected in the message that has been sent Marc Bartra, Real Betis player. The center-back has surrendered to the artist with a brief but beautiful response to his video: « You are a big ». Alejandro Sanz, India Martínez, Manuel Carrasco, Pablo López, Vanessa Martín, Malú, David Bisbal or Edurne were other recognized characters who gave affection to Malaga.

Bartra’s message to Pablo Alborán.

The video started like this: « Hello family. Hello everyone. As you know the world is leaving us some bittersweet news lately. We all feel strange, we rethink life, work… what makes us happy and what doesn’t ”. To make matters worse, he added: « I think that on many occasions we have love, the one that unites us, that makes us stronger. »

“Now, from that love that unites us, I would like to tell you something very personal. (…) I am here to tell you that I am gay. That nothing happens, that life remains the same. I need to be a little bit happier than I already was. “Many people suppose it, knows it or simply do not care. In my house I have always had the freedom to love whom I have loved, I have always been accompanied when it comes to fulfilling my dreams ”, expressed the Malaga artist.