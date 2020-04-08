Josep María Bartomeu He continues to speak for his decisions. The last of the top president of Barcelona has been that of demand the resignation of various members of the Board of Directors of the azulgrana club in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. And is that a Board member cannot be fired, only relieved of his duties, so the president is asking them to leave the post.

The intention of the Barcelona president is to get rid of managers who are thinking about the future instead of the present that the culé club lives. Josep María Bartomeu wants new faces in his last year in office, since in 2021 he will have to leave the Barça presidency after having served the maximum time in office.

After months in which several managers have resigned from their positions, it is now Josep María Bartomeu himself, who is lobbying and demanding certain members of the Board of Directors to make their position available to the club. In this way it is expected that the last season -the next- of the president will be with new faces.

The Board of Directors had to meet on Tuesday afternoon. That is where Bartomeu began to have the first contacts with the members to launch his plan to renew the directive. The president wants to “burden” the members with whom he has lost relationship after the controversies of recent months, like the ‘Barçagate’, where it was discovered that there was a company that moved messages against the players on social networks and tried to whitewash the image of Bartomeu.

One of the names that Josep María Bartomeu wants him to resign is Emili Rousaud, who was his dolphin so far. In addition, he also wants three other members of the Board of Directors, such as Silvio Elías, Enrique Tombas and Josep Pont, to leave their positions due to disloyalty.