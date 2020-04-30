Josep María Bartomeu prepares a new salary cut for Barcelona players, since the situation of the Catalan club remains very compromised even with the measures taken. Starting next May 4, players will be able to exercise again, so they will receive their usual salaries again. However, in the club, according to Mundo Deportivo, they are aware that they cannot maintain that expense and that it will be necessary to adjust salaries to the reality of the entity, especially for the coming season.

The Barcelona It is in first place among the teams in the League that pay its players the most and has been the most affected by the coronavirus crisis. The Catalan team had to use an ERTE on March 14 to be able to face their problems, generating all kinds of controversies between players and management, which once again collided in the ways used.

Starting next May 4, players will be able to exercise again – individually – so they will be able to recover 100% of their token from before the break – 2% will continue to donate it to the most affected workers – but in Barcelona the accounts continue without going out. At this moment, it is not feasible to maintain the current salary mass of the Barça squad and Josep María Bartomeu knows that the mission of sit down and negotiate with your players.

At next quote It is where the dent that the coronavirus crisis has made in a model that was already making water is going to be seen more clearly, so it will not be possible to maintain the current expenditure on wages of its players. It will be then when the hard cut really comes to what the Barça players were accustomed to perceiving and must adjust it to the new budget of the club for the next campaign.