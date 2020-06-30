The future of Quique Setién on the bench of the Barcelona it is in the air. It seems crazy to think that the Cantabrian is not going to end the League As a Barça coach, but it is not so far-fetched to think that if the domestic championship does not end giving a good image and the relationship with the dressing room continues to deteriorate, it is possible that the directive chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu cease and facing the Champions that will be played in the month of August in Portugal is someone else in charge of directing Messi and company. And the president already has a preferred name: that of Ronald Koeman.

«They tell me that Quique Setién gets into the rounds and the players climb the walls. It does not reach the point of Benítez, who told Cristiano how to shoot, but he does not move away, « he began, saying Eduardo Inda at El Chiringuito. « There are two options, since Setién is out even if he wins the League »continued the director of OKDIARIO.

« Bartomeu wants to coach Xavi, but Xavi asks for Abidal’s departure and the president would not grant him », counted exclusively Eduardo Inda in the space that is broadcast in Mega. « And that’s why a cover appears that was very important for Barça in 1992: Ronald Koeman », revealed the director of OKDIARIO. « Even if he is with the Netherlands, if they tell him that he is going to train Barcelona, ​​I think he would leave the team. He is crazy to go to Barça, « he concluded.

The truth is that Setien has practically no chance of being Barcelona’s coach next season. He has not gained the confidence of a locker room that, led by Messi, has already turned its back on him. The players also do not like the shapes of their second Eder Sarabia, played since the Clásico that was played at the Santiago Bernabéu and suffered a contempt from the Argentine in Balaídos.

With this situation, Barcelona is already looking for a replacement. Xavi is impossible for two factors: one, which demands the dismissal of Abidal – to whom Bartomeu owes a great deal – and two, that the president believes would be an ‘infiltrator’ of Laporta in the club. Therefore, as long as there is no change of presidency, The former Barça player has an impossible return.

And for this reason, Barcelona’s top president prefers Koeman Because he has experience, character and « hard hand » to put a dressing room on the sidewalk as he did with Valencia. The only problem Bartomeu could find is that the current Dutch coach wants to guide his country in the next Eurocup, that if the coronavirus pandemic allows it, it will be held in June 2021.