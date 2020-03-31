Faced with another new chapter in the war between management and players, Josep María Bartomeu He has made a public appearance to comment on the controversial ERTE after Messi’s dart to the board after announcing that the players would lower their salary by 70%. The president culé has made it clear in Sport that the captain was the first to say that: “This reduction must be made.”

ERTE

“From the first moment, Messi He said this had to be done. It is a gesture that shows his commitment to the club. This proposal came from the captains ».

Messi dart in the statement

“Perhaps they have been bothered by things that people inside and outside the club have said that they do not have all the information but the negotiations were carried out only by Oscar Grau and I and we have not said anything.”

Economic mismanagement?

“We would be irresponsible administrators if we had not implemented this reduction. The economic situation is difficult and all measures had to be put in place to protect the club.

No financial risk

“Barça was not at risk. It is the club that most enters the world and will continue to do so, but expenses had to be adapted to income, which has now been reduced. We will start again ”.

Competition lap

“We don’t want it to be behind closed doors, nor will we play games every 48 hours. I think we won’t play the first game until the end of June, at least. It is the scenario that we are now considering. ”