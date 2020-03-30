Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke on Monday evening, trying to put out the fire, between the locker room on one side and the club management on the other.

Since his first steps in the first team of FC Barcelona in 2004, never Lionel Messi hadn’t been so ubiquitous off the field. Used to being a very discreet star, this 2019-2020 season will have seen the Argentinian come out of the silence several times. Always through press releases… Eric Abidal took it for his grade a short time ago, and it was this time the coronavirus crisis that caused a new disagreement between the number 10 of the Blaugranas and the management.

In question, barely masked accusations appeared in the Spanish press, highlighting an alleged reluctance of the Catalan wardrobe to accept the measures of partial unemployment involving a drop in wages. What the captain replied earlier today, probably not very happy to be singled out without foundation.

This gesture shows Messi’s attachment to the club

In turn, Josep Maria Bartomeu, contacted by sport.es, replied. The president of Barça obviously tried above all to put out the fire. “This gesture shows Messi’s attachment to the club. In addition to 70% of the salary, players will put an additional 2% to compensate for the difference in wages of club workers affected by partial unemployment. This proposal came from the captains, “he insisted, flattering the five-time Golden Ball. As soon as “La Pulga” takes up position, it is a battle in Barça.

Also read:

Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site

Griezmann, the “scapegoat” of Barça

Mbappé, Ronaldo, Messi: which goalscorer is the most profitable?