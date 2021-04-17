Bartomeu justified his rejection of Laporta to attend the final of the Copa del Rey

Joan Laporta thought about taking advantage of the final of the Copa del Rey 2021 to get closer to several former presidents of the FC Barcelona and all have declined the invitation. And at the moment it is Josep Maria Bartomeu the only one to express himself about his rejection of the current president of the Catalan team.

The new edition of the Copa del Rey final between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao will be played at the La Cartuja stadium. The perfect opportunity for the culé team to ensure that they do not leave empty-handed during the season.

The 🧉 NEVER, may be missing: Leo Messi and Barcelona left for Seville to face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the #CopaDelRey. Will Koeman win his first title at the helm of the culé team? 🏆 @ FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/NRaBJhoa42 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 16, 2021

“If the partners cannot attend due to the coronavirus, I do not see it correct that I have this privilege when the current board is sufficient representation,” was Bartomeu’s justification for not attending the party.

Nor will Sandro Rosell, Joan Gaspart and Enric Reyna be in the box. Who also presided over the institution at the time.

Their presence was confirmed by the two rivals Laporta had for the club’s presidency: Víctor Font and Toni Freixa. They have already shown that beyond the political contest they have good relations. Carles Tusquets, president of the club’s manager in recent months, will also attend.