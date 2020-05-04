Dozens of false accounts tweeted thousands of slogans in favor of the Barça directive since the beginning of 2018. The praise for the management of President Josep Maria Bartomeu and, above all, criticism of candidates or journalists was continuous. Some of the accounts were well known in the culé world of Twitter. They tweeted in both Catalan and Spanish and their main occupation was responding to tweets that commented on the management of the current board: signings, results, coaches or political battles around the club.

Those accounts originally belonged to a database of Nicestream, the company that the Barça management hired to monitor social networks and launch messages on Facebook. As EL PAÍS revealed this Wednesday, that group of accounts along with hundreds of others were used to campaign for the Catalan Civil Society and against independence between 2014 and 2015. Some of them remained discreetly active for a few years and were reborn in the late 2017, shortly after Barça signed an agreement with i3Ventures, a subsidiary of Nicestream, as the SER network announced.

Fake account activity

Number of account tweets that followed

tweeting from Barcelona

Tweets

each account

in three months

Source: Twitter and own elaboration

THE COUNTRY

Fake account activity

Number of account tweets that kept tweeting

From Barcelona

Tweets

each account

in three months

Source: Twitter and own elaboration

THE COUNTRY

Fake account activity

Number of tweets of accounts that continued to tweet from Barcelona

Tweets

each account

in three months

Source: Twitter and own elaboration

THE COUNTRY

EL PAÍS informed Twitter of the existence of these false accounts this Monday. In just a few hours, they were suspended. In a statement to this newspaper, Twitter recalled that “manipulation of the platform and spam” are prohibited. Before the suspension, EL PAÍS had access to more than 40,000 tweets from these 49 accounts, which give a good image of their origin, behavior and intentions.

Most of these accounts, created between 2011 and 2012, had deleted their old tweets. Except in some cases, such as @RobertSerrra, which was previously @RobertoASerra. Its activity is the missing link between the campaign in favor of the Catalan Civil Society and the subsequent one in favor of the Barça board of directors.

The @SergiRdrgz account recovered its activity in July 2017 to tweet links from a technology website called iPadízate (the company Difoosion, owner of that domain, says it does not know any details of how it could have happened). Since January 2018, @SergiRdrgz went on to combine those links with links to Mundo Deportivo, always launched with a tool to automate messages called dlvr.it. Soon after, human tweets appeared, already written from an iPhone. Another proof of the automated spam of these accounts is @davidvidatorres, who between 2017 and 2018 tweeted thousands of links from the Bernabéu Digital media.

One of the accounts most retweeted by these 36 bots was precisely the company Nicestream, with nearly 400 retweets. It is an indication that during the hibernation period of these accounts between 2015 and 2018, the company itself used them for its own benefit. The most used hashtags are also related to the world of social networks: #bigdata, #redessociales, #socialmedia. Most of these mentions were made before his appearance as accounts in favor of the Barça directive.

Not all accounts had the same activity. Five accounts from the database took over the activity on Barça: @SergiRdrgz, @RobertSerrra, @vikingFCB and @goku_emprenyat. The rest had an unremarkable activity. The hypothesis that there are more undetected accounts doing similar work is widespread. Other suspended accounts have emerged in recent days.

The most mentioned person is the opposition candidate for the presidency, Víctor Font, with 420 references. In addition to Nicestream, other well-mentioned accounts are the newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport – the first with more positive connotations than the second -, the Catalunya Ràdio Club de la Mitjanit program, Barça basketball, the journalist Francesc Garriga, host of the Club de la Mitjanit, or Josep Maria Bartomeu himself. The ex-presidents Joan Laporta and Sandro Rosell or journalists Josep Pedrerol or Marçal Lorente also have a considerable number of citations.

The level of disrespect, outbursts and insults of the four main accounts is typical of anonymous users. Criticism of Font or Laporta, of players and former players like Piqué, Puyol or Guardiola, or journalists from Sport or Club de Mitjanit are abundant.

Some examples of these derogatory comments are the 21 times they tweeted about Luz de Gas to sarcastically refer to a famous party in Laporta. Other examples are “If Piqué slits even from his own club because every day he is more unpresentable, it is said and nothing happens. Less smoke and more # ForçaBarça barça”, by @goku_emprenyat; “It is a joke. Barcelona fans are already fed up with Guardiola, Laporta and all this separatist agitator rabble. Go to Manchester to take it for granted”, by @RobertSerrra; “Carles Puyol ‘will surprise us’ soon, appearing linked to the candidacy of Jaume Roures. Sorry, Joan Laporta. Oops, sorry … Víctor Font. Yes, the candidacy of Víctor Font 🙄”, by @SergiRdrgz.

The behavior of the accounts that participated in the campaign against the procés and survived to tweet about Barça varies. The main activity was responding to tweets, not trying to guide the conversation by promoting hashtags or trending topics. His goal was to influence opinion leaders and make their criticism visible to other users.

The activity of these accounts shows that, although the profiles were false, they were managed by real people who knew the team’s news in detail. Some accounts even tweeted about their daily lives and how they took commuter trains to Manresa without paying or traveled to New York in the summer.

The origin of the accounts does not imply that their management was in charge of the company that created them. The founder of Illuminati Lab and i3 Ventures, Carlos Ibáñez Constantino, explained in an interview in Catalunya Ràdio a questionable method of managing a website: “Respect and Sport is a channel that was born on Facebook. We registered the web domain”, said. “But we did not manage the contents. It is as if we have a garage and we rent the place to someone, but the car is not ours.”

Here something similar could happen. The accounts are from Nicestream, but they could have been rented to other people. Who offered you control of those accounts and paid them – if they were paid – to carry out this propaganda? It’s an unanswered question for now.

Do you have more information about this case or other similar ones? Send it to us at bandrino@elpais.es or jordipc@elpais.es

.