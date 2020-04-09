The war at Barça is total. If the mess was already big after the last confrontation between the players and the board because of the cut in salaries, the anger has escalated to the offices. President Bartomeu has opening the door to four members of its Board of Directors, two of them with the position of vice president, for fear of a motion of censure orchestrated from within the club.

Bartomeu has been forced to make this decision after losing confidence in them. The President considers that he was surrounded by people who thought more of their own interests and in what will happen from the summer of 2021, to save this season and plan the next one. It is striking that one of those indicated in this purge has been Emili Rousaud, elected by the current president, to lead the continuation candidacy once the current term ends.

Hours after Bartomeu communicated his decision to Rousaud, the still institutional vice president has broken his silence and has not hesitated to shoot the culé president with a bullet. Among other things, he assured that Bartomeu is now trying to demote the four managers who questioned him about the uncovered practices at ‘Barçagate‘.

The Junta in full war

«He told me that there were leaks that bothered players and that I questioned the work of the executives (…) It seems unkind to me to do this over the phone and without notice. They do not seem to me the correct ways, I want to reflect, I ask for calm, I have not done anything to deserve this treatment (…) You will not have been interested in waiting », says Rousaud in an interview in SER. He has also been dispatched to like against the candidacy he was called to lead: “A continuity candidacy of a Board that did not have enough credibility, would not make much sense.”

In addition, Rousaud himself also called for the holding of early elections in statements to RAC1: «With the divided Board, the players faced with it and a headscarf every day, the most prudent thing would be to advance the elections ».

It should be remembered that according to the Statutes, the president of Barcelona can demote the members of the Board of Directors, but as elected officials can’t eject themHence his invitation to resign and the ‘brown’ he has on him if they decide to stay and not obey orders.

Bartomeu is cornered

The truth is that Bartomeu is in a critical situation and fear has seized him. The president wants to end his term however he is, and faced with the threat of a motion of censure from within the Board to advance decisions, he has been forced to move. His idea is to eliminate those who do not support him to Surround yourself with lower profile managers whom you can control.

In the next few hours, the decisions of Emili Rousaud, Quique Tombas, Josep Pont and Silvio Elías will be announced, which will undoubtedly mark the future of Bartomeu within Barça. It is up to them whether the president faces the remaining months in power, whether it be a constant storm or surrounded by an entourage that applauds all his decisions.