The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, in a file image Quique García / EL PAÍS

FC Barcelona has temporarily suspended its compliance officer Noelia Romero from employment and salary. It has been the executive herself who has specified in a statement sent to the Efe Agency the depth of a measure that was interpreted as one more dismissal of the directive chaired by Josep Maria Bartomeu. Romero has also explained that he does not understand or share the decision at the same time that he is surprised “for the moment and the way” in which it occurred, just when the result of the audit commissioned by the club for PwC has been awaited for weeks ( PriceWaterhouseCoopers) on the digital contract signed with I3Ventures. A case of monitoring social networks to negatively influence the prestige of players and former managers denounced by Ser Catalunya and known as Barçagate.

The function of the compliance officer is “to alert the board – the body on which it depends hierarchically – of potential breaches of the regulations by managers and employees,” according to Romero, who has placed the case in the hands of his lawyers while trusting the transparency of FC Barcelona’s actions. Romero is the second supervisor the club has had in 15 months after Sabine Paquer’s departure in February 2019. Nor should we forget the resignation last April of Jordi Calsamiglia, director, secretary of the board and member of the control committee lately formed by Romero, managers Marta Plana, David Bellver and Bartomeu.

The result of the audit is delayed more than the account, a circumstance that has increased suspicions about the procedure of the directive, now fueled by the dismissal of Romero. Bartomeu announced that he would give explanations about Barçagate after the resignation in April of six managers, one of whom, Vice President Emili Rousaud, denounced: “Someone has reached into the box,” an opinion that he later clarified while demanding explanations about the digital contract signed with I3 Ventures. Bartomeu, who cannot stand for re-election in 2021, feels pressured by the expectation of the audit and by the economic results, which may compel the board to endorse 15% of the budget if they are negative – this year will be settled with a deficit and the positive balance today is about 190 million.

The constant changes in the economic area express Bartomeu’s nervousness. The President ended up entrusting the portfolio to one of his most loyal executives, Vice President Jordi Moix, after the departure of Enrique Tombas, a key figure when it comes to negotiating credits and marking the financing line for Espai Barça, a project now frozen, as is the sponsorship of the Camp Nou after the club announced that it would donate the proceeds to the fight against the coronavirus during the 2020-2021 season. Some analysts now put the club’s net debt above 500 million.