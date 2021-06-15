Bartolo Colon was chosen as pitcher of the week in the Mexican League

The dominican Bartolo Columbus was voted the best pitcher of the week in the Mexican League (LMB).

Bartolo Columbus became the oldest player in the history of the LMB In throwing a complete game, this 48-year-old had an outing of 9 innings, 6 strikeouts, 2 runs and 1 walk, they achieved the victory with a good offensive backing from the Acereros de Monclova.

Few believed that there was still gasoline in the tank at Bartolo Columbus to pitch in a Professional League, but he has silenced those critics and put his name back on the lips of his loyal fans who have followed him since his 21 MLB seasons.

Colon has a 2-1 record with a 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings of labor with 12 strikeouts, proving that age is just a number in the game. Mexican League. His team took the victory 6 runs by 2.

The legend continues! 🇩🇴😎 Bartolo Colón was chosen by the public as the pitcher of the week 👊 On Saturday, June 12, the ‘Big Sexy’ of @AcererosOficial scored his first complete game in the LMB 👏👏👏 # EmocionesImparables ⚾🤩 pic.twitter.com/PCTk2yeFGX – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) June 15, 2021

Now Bartolo Columbus He is nothing more than a synonym of love for baseball, he is the second pitcher who has earned the most money in the Dominican Republic and he continues to do so out of passion.