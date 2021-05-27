Bartolo Colón Mexico 2021 performance Mexican Baseball League News

Let’s see how it was performance from the dominican Bartolo Columbus with the Acereros de Monclova against the Toros de Tijuana led by Oma Vizquel in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) 2021.

In the corresponding day of Wednesday where the Acereros de Monclova were measured against the Toros de Tijuana, the experienced pitcher was the starter for Monclova and his performance was not as effective as the first.

Colón was on the mound for 4.1 innings where he allowed eight hits, four runs, four strikeouts, gave up two walks, went without a decision and has a 4.82 ERA in two games.

Bartolo Colón yesterday

4.1 Inputs

8 hits

4 races

4 strikeouts

2 BB

Eph. 4.82 in two games (Mex) – Junior Matrillé (@JuniorMatrille) May 27, 2021

Highlights of Bartolo Columbus is that his team was beaten the day before and although it is true he was bullied, he had the ability to keep the game within reach of his team, who were able to equalize him in the last instances, although they also took the defeat left in the land with 6-5 slate.