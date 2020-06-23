Arthur Melo’s refusal to leave Barcelona seemed definitive, but Juventus and the Barça club continue to value the barter between the Brazilian player and Miralem Pjanic, who is very interested in Can Barça. The Juventus sports director confirmed on Sky Italia that both clubs speak frequently.

«We have spoken frequently with Barcelona, ​​but right now all the teams are playing important matches, so we prefer to avoid this period, « said Fabio Paratici, sports director of Juventus.

Likewise, Paratici does not consider it important to close the agreement before June 30, but highlights that both players have to agree to the operation: “It is not about June 30, sooner or later, but about finding an agreement between the parties. Both players have to be convinced, so it is not a problem of dates »he reiterated.

Thus, it seems that the operation will be viable if it is possible to convince Arthur Melo. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, a barter between footballers seems to be the best option in a difficult economic moment for many clubs, among which is Fútbol Club Barcelona.