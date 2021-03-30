Bart Allen to be played by Jordan Fisher in The Flash

It has been announced by surprise that Bart Allen, the fourth flash of the comics, better known as Impulse, comes to “The Flash” in episode 17 of the current seventh season, making his debut in what will be chapter 150 since the premiere of The CW series in 2014.

The actor, producer, musician and dancer, Jordan fisher (“To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You”, “Work It”) will give life to the sprinter, being the second live-action adaptation character (the first was Kyle Gallner in “Smallville”). Specifically, Fisher has joined the cast as a recurring guest star.

Originally, Bart Allen is the grandson of Iris West and Barry Allen but, according to Variety reports, in the series it will be the future child of the couple. Known as ‘the fastest teenager on the planet’ and with a ‘very impulsive personality’, Barry and Iris will try to teach him patience as they prepare to face his biggest threat to date.

On his resume, Fisher has credits in both film, television and theater, where he participated in the play “Hamilton.” He has also appeared in “Teen Wolf” and has lent his voice to the animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.”

Season 7 of “The Flash” premieres its fifth episode tonight on The CW.

Via Information | Variety