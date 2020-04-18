With a distressing statement that speaks of the massive bankruptcy of the night entertainment, tourism and services industry, the National Confederation of Night Merchants, Tourism and Services – Confedecont – reacted to decree 579, of the Presidency of the Republic.

According to this union, which included other similar ones from all over the country, regarding the situation generated by the coronavirus pandemic, the businessmen of the sector that congregate bars, discotheques, restaurants, hotels and other related, are at a dead end, thus described:

“Given the measures taken by the National Government in reference to the issue of leases and the few effective aid measures for our sectors, we see the impossibility of fulfilling the obligations inherent in the exercise of our activity, since for reasons of force majeure, such as the order of the National Government to not be able to carry out our commercial activity, which makes it impossible for us to have our own resources and necessary to be able to comply with their payment. Faced with this reality, all these sectors declare ourselves in a state of insolvency and massive bankruptcy, which leads to the immediate closure of all the establishments associated with our sector ”.

(It may interest you: Police reveal what and where do Colombians go out in isolation)

Luis Guillermo Orjuela, vice president of Fedecom -Federation of Merchants of the Night-, of the Zona Rosa Corporation of Medellín and now a spokesman for Confedecont, indicated that this situation is being experienced by entrepreneurs from both large cities and towns, even the smallest in the country .

“What came out in decree 579, that of the leases, killed us,” he says.

Faced with this reality, all these sectors declare ourselves in a state of insolvency and massive bankruptcy, which leads to the immediate closure of all the establishments associated with our sector.

He explains that at the juncture those businessmen of discotheques, bars, restaurants, hotels, hostels, even industrialists that have establishments or warehouses for rent, leasing is one of its highest costs. In fact, it is in every business year. It is followed by public services and then payroll and parafiscales.

“When the establishments are closed, you cannot carry out this commercial activity for which a property was rented. How am I going to pay my fixed costs?” Says Orjuela.

“We had sent a letter to the President about two weeks ago, emphasizing five points. One was the remission of the leases. The president made everything subject to the fact that the leases are conditioned to negotiation between lessors and lessees, and that if there was no negotiation, the leases of the contract plus 50 percent interest must be paid. ”

(Also: Follow minute by minute the news of the coronavirus in Colombia)

Orjuela says that the panorama raises two, three, four, six or more months paying rents with closed establishments. “The president speaks of 18 months. You cannot pay a fixed monthly cost for so long without any measure. With this they gave us a declaration of death. To this we must add that the loans they make will collect interest, the debts will differ, but it is necessary to pay them, the same as the payment of public services. The Chambers of Commerce are proposing to postpone the payment of the commercial registry ”.

For this reason, the spokesperson explained that in a previous letter, sent to the President of the Republic, Iván Duque – of which there is no response so far – five requests had been made to him: That the payment of public services in the sector be frozen during the contingency and two or three months after. Second, that by decree condone or freeze leases of commercial establishments, for the same period.

Third, the forgiveness of property, “so that lessors do not lose in this crisis,” Orjuela reiterated.

Fourth, they requested a special fund directed to the tourism sector, bars, clubs and restaurants, since loan approval is not easy at this time.

They ask us to keep jobs, but they do not give us the measures that allow it

“Finally,” adds Orjuela, “we ask that they implement emergency measures to preserve the infrastructure. They ask us to keep jobs, but they do not give us the measures that allow it. We also ask that the Chambers of Commerce, as well as profit from businessmen, condone and freeze the payment of the commercial registry, which is hardly logical in this crisis. ”

According to Orjuela, there are people who started closing. “An entrepreneur who had ten establishments left two. One who was 15, will also leave two. The order is to begin to liquidate the businesses en masse, because there is a bankruptcy. They are not giving us an alternative if we have to pay rent, services, parafiscales and salaries. ”

CULTURE

@CulturaET

.