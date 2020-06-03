France rose this Tuesday after entering the second phase of de-escalation in which there are hardly any movement restrictions and again with bars, cafes and restaurants open, although in the Paris region only terraces can do it.

“The reopening of cafes, hotels and restaurants marks the return of happy days,” said the president, Emmanuel Macron, in a message on Twitter, who urged his fellow citizens to go again to establishments that are part of “the spirit French, our culture and our art of living ”.

Macron assured that the State will continue to support a sector made up of just over 165,000 restaurants and close to 31,000 bars and cafes, which together employ 836,000 employees (more than half of whom live off tourism) and bill 55.8 billion euros annually.

Its Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, reiterated that public aid to the sector will last until the end of the year due to the “strong tribute” they have paid for the health crisis and the limitations they suffer in their businesses.

The atmosphere in restaurants and bars on this first day of reopening was relatively optimistic, also in Paris, although it was only possible to be served on the terrace because the region is in the orange zone due to its delicate epidemic situation.

Fabrice, who was preparing to have lunch in a central restaurant, explained to Efe that already in the morning she had breakfast on the terrace of a bar, and also that she had scheduled to have dinner with a friend to celebrate her birthday.

“I am going to exploit it to the fullest, especially since it will continue to make good weather in Paris for three or four days. You have to take advantage of it before it rains, ”he said.

Manager of a restaurant in an area usually very crowded by tourists next to the Grand Boulevards, Ian told Efe that in the midday service he had between 20% and 30% of the usual clientele before the coronavirus crisis.

“This is a neighborhood that is teleworking. That is the problem: we are missing the clients who have been doing teleworking ”and also the tourists, he regretted.

On its menu, dishes such as foie gras, cassoulet, duck or snails try to attract tourists, who will not be able to return until the borders are reopened.

Economic impact

Hospitality, such as aviation and the automobile, are some of the most shaken sectors, but the shock wave affects the entire economy, as suggested by the new official perspectives reported today by the head of Finance, Bruno Le Maire, worse than anticipated just a few weeks ago.

According to Le Maire, the shock is going to be “brutal”, with a 11% drop in French gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

Another novelty of this second phase in France -in addition to the partial reopening of the secondary schools, after the primary and secondary schools- is the disappearance of the 100-kilometer limit around the residence for travel, provided that it is not leave the country.

France keeps its borders closed, with some exceptions, and Philippe confirmed last week that it will be necessary to wait until the 15th to re-enter from other countries in the Schengen area.

Trains running since Tuesday can do so at 100% of their capacity, once the government has lifted the rule that only one seat out of two could be occupied.

However, normality will not arrive until at least June 22 on the Paris metropolitan transport, where it will still be necessary to carry an authorization to travel at peak hours, from 6:30 to 9:30 in the morning and from 4: 00 to 7:00 at night.

.