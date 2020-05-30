Spain advances in the de-escalation process. The Official State Gazette (BOE) published this Saturday the easing measures for phase 3, which includes important news for the hospitality sector, commerce and tourism.

The outdoor terraces can occupy up to 75% of their capacity in all the provinces that are in this phase, and the common and recreational areas of shopping centers and parks They may be opened to the public by limiting their capacity to 40%, also allowing the establishment and commercial premises located within them to be opened to 50% of their capacity.

As for the establishments of hospitality and catering, in addition to the opening of 75% of the terraces, they will be allowed to open to the public for consumption on the premises, except for discotheques and nightlife bars, provided that they do not exceed 50% of their capacity. In addition, bar consumption will be allowed as long as a minimum separation of two meters between clients or, where appropriate, groups of clients, similar to the distance established between tables, is guaranteed.

According to the published ministerial order, the opening of retail establishments and commercial premises and of professional services activities regardless of their useful exhibition and sales area, as long as their capacity is limited to 50%.

In this case, the order dictates that a attention hours with priority service for people over 65 years of age and it will be allowed to establish a preferential home delivery system for certain groups.

In the case of markets that carry out their activity in the open air or non-sedentary street, commonly called street markets, the limitation to half of the usual or authorized positions will be guaranteed, limiting the influx of customers so that ensure the maintenance of the social distance of two meters.

The islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera will launch the new easing measures next Monday.

Common areas of hotels at 50% and congresses of 80 people

As regards the hotels and tourist accommodation the opening to the public of common zones provided they do not exceed 50% of their capacity. According to the order, the closed spaces where events, entertainment activities or gyms are going to be held must be ventilated two hours before use.

On the other hand, animation activities or group classes in hotels should be designed and planned with a maximum capacity of 20 people and will preferably take place outdoors and material exchange will be avoided. The minimum safety distance between the people attending the activity must be respected and in the event that it cannot be respected, masks must be used.

In addition, in phase 3 it will be allowed to congresses, meetings, business meetings, conferences and events promoted by entities of a public or private nature, without exceeding in any case the figure of 80 attendees.

The provisions of the preceding paragraph shall also apply to the conduct, by natural and legal persons, public and private, of activities and informative and dissemination workshops in the field of scientific and technical research, development and innovation, aimed at all types of public, and whose purpose is the learning and dissemination of content related to R & D & I.