France began on Tuesday the second phase of de-escalation of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis, with the return of free movement throughout the territory and the long-awaited reopening of bars and restaurants, although caution continues in a country where the pandemic left almost 29,000 dead.



“The reopening of cafes, hotels and restaurants marks the return of happy days,” President Emmanuel Macron tweeted today, who encouraged the population to return to establishments that are part of “the French spirit, our culture and our art of living. “

In his message, Macron assured that the State will continue to support a sector made up of just over 165,000 restaurants and close to 31,000 bars and cafes, which employs 836,000 employees – more than half of whom live off tourism – and invoices some 55.8 billion annual euros.

Also the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, indicated that public aid will last until the end of the year so that the sector can overcome “this very difficult stage,” reported the Bfmtv chain.

Excluded from the first phase of easing that began on May 11, the bars and restaurants reopened their doors today, hit by more than two months of closure.

“What happiness, I had been waiting for this moment for a month,” said a customer of a cafe in the city of Ajaccio, on the island of Corsica.

In southern Marseille, the second most populous city in the country, the owner of a restaurant felt “like in the first opening”, 24 years ago, reported the portal La Marseillaise.

“I have gel alcohol in my pocket, a couple of menus to read to grandparents without a cell phone and I chose to use the protective visor, it is more pleasant when you see the smile,” admitted the manager, who insisted on the importance of reassuring diners.

The reopening of establishments in the so-called green areas – with less circulation of the virus – is limited to ten people per table and a minimum separation of one meter between each group.

In contrast, in regions located in the so-called orange zone, such as Paris and its outskirts, only the terraces are open to the public due to the delicate epidemic situation.

“I missed this little treat, coffee is typically Parisian,” said a repeat customer of the legendary Cafe de Flore, located in the central Latin Quarter, who will return tonight for a drink with friends.

“Paradoxically, it is even more pleasant with more space,” he added, according to France24.

Despite the joy of the reopening, some merchants complained about the influx, mainly in the areas most popular with tourists, where their absence became noticeable.

A manager of a restaurant near the Grandes Bulevares, a shopping area for thousands of tourists, said that this noon he had between 20% and 30% of the usual clientele before the coronavirus crisis.

“This is a neighborhood that is working remotely. That is the problem: we lack the clients who have been doing remote work and also the tourists,” said the manager, quoted by the . news agency.

Hospitality, such as aviation and the automobile, are some of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, although the entire French economy suffered the impact and the country expects a 11% collapse of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year, according to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced today.

France today began its second stage of de-escalation, in which the 100-kilometer limit on internal displacement – the borders are still closed – also disappeared and some high schools were partially reopened.

