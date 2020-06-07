Due to the coronavirus crisis, BuenaVida is not in kiosks. Download it free here

As of tomorrow, 48% of the Spanish population will enter phase 2 of the transition to the new normal, which entails the recovery of one of the intrinsic customs of all self-respecting Spaniards: getting off at Pub (No, not on the terrace, at the bar, with its patrons, their outbursts, their fraternization, jokes and laughter, the fragrant wacko of coffee makers …) The remaining 52% will advance to phase 3 and will be able to regain their place at the nerve center of every venue at the height, the true sanctasantorum of the homeland hospitality industry: the bar counter.

The rules and recommendations for hoteliers are clear regarding the distance between tables and hygiene measures, regulated by the ministerial order published in the BOE on May 16. Also at the bars you must keep a distance of 2 meters. But the behavior of the client is subject to a series of habits that are worth scrutinizing from the point of view of Health. Especially in Spain, where there is a deep-rooted bar culture with its own rules, among which are the irreducible tradition of throwing paper napkins on the floor, among the olive bones nibbled by customers without aim to basket in the wastebasket. Should we continue to share the plate of ham, the bowl of potato chips, even spoon dishes such as tripe that make a good beer so good? What must be done now that the long-delayed reunions will enliven aperitifs and coffees, is it worth the vigorous dose of kisses, hugs and slaps on the back with which so many waits at the bar end?

Reading the newspaper is essential, what about paper napkins?

Let’s start with the first, for that greeting that has been postponed for a long time — let’s admit it at once, the video calls are neither the same nor similar. Benito Almirante, head of the Infectious Diseases service at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona and spokesman for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), recalls that “the ministry understands risk contact as one whose distance is less than two meters and, in time, exceeds 15 minutes. A hug lasts 10 seconds, and it would not be considered risky contact. It would have a very low risk, I would say null, because it does not meet the exposure time. ” Of course, every precaution is little: “I would not be in favor of encouraging everyone to hug each other,” he adds. Furthermore, when the emphasis of prevention is on interpersonal estrangement, that hug or kiss may not be as well received as you expect; Perhaps the wisest thing to do is ask before … or use the alternative methods of greeting that were born with the pandemic.

If the usual greetings are followed, there is no other choice but to give the mask a rest: obviously, its use is incompatible with eating and drinking. Admiral admits: “In my opinion, you cannot be in a restaurant with your mask on. Nor can you remove the mask every time you put the fork in your mouth; it is unaffordable. What marks security is distance. If people living together are sitting at the table, they don’t have to take any action. Also, where is the mask left? I can’t imagine leaving 25 masks on top of a counter and confusing them with each other. “

Yes, piling up face masks is certainly a bad idea, but what to do with them? Javier Arranz, spokesman for Infectious Diseases of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (semFYC), recommends “or carry a zip-lock bag, freezing, where can be stowed away and put in a pocket or purse; or use a paper bag or an envelope. And so I stay calm. “

In bars and restaurants we are going to come into contact with materials other than organic. One of them is the menu cards: some stores have QR codes that allow the customer to download them; others expose the dishes on a blackboard that will give us more security; but some endorse the sheets of paper without saying a word. A good option is, as Javier Arranz proposes, to take a photo with the mobile on demand and study it on our device.

What does not seem reasonable at the moment is to take advantage of browsing the press, despite the fact that in some bars they offer the daily newspapers to liven up the stay. “That is expendable: today most people have an electronic device where they can read the news,” says the SEIMC spokesman. And that despite the fact that “the level of transmission through paper is very low“As Arranz adds, it is that a low risk is still a risk. It seems that paper napkins are something else:” They have no risk; each one uses his own, “says Admiral.

He does not think the same of the fabric ones, as well as the tablecloths of this material, typical of postin restaurants. “If I go to a place and find them, I don’t like it from the start,” admits Arranz. “There should be few items on the tables, because that will tell us that cleaning will be easier. Maybe I will go a little more carefully or choose another restaurant. “

Is it over running the salt shaker?

In Germany, one of the first coronavirus infections was caused by sharing a salt shaker. And who says salt shaker, says bottle of oil or vinegar … Javier Arranz provides advice that can be applied to different contexts: “When in doubt, I wash my hands. It is advisable to bring a bottle of hydroalcoholic solution And, if not, surely one of our companions will take it. This way we can continue with that added security. “Yes, from now on we will have to add the hydroalcoholic gel bottles.

Once you are seated at the table, it is very important to ask for portions to share. Some viands, such as ham or olives, are used to picking by hand. In these situations, Admiral calls for tranquility. “Infection through food could not be demonstratedhe says. “Sharing a plate is not risky. Sharing it could be, albeit minimal, “he says. They are not so clear in China, where the authorities have launched a campaign to use utensils to serve food and against the custom of eating the whole family from the same container, each with their own cutlery, a habit that sometimes also includes strangers. In Spain, the protocol only requires separating the portions in buffet restaurants, with individual dishes and single-dose containers, so that one can order a plate to sharing, but it is normal that common sense calls not to do it beyond with close people and to avoid this practice in situations such as work meals. Also, if we carry a bottle of hydro-alcoholic gel in case we touch the salt shaker, why not use it if the object is the same plate as another diner, especially if you have put your hand to your mouth? When in doubt, both dishes and snacks can be ordered in individual servings.

Finally, it is very possible that we should pay a visit to the bathroom of the premises, a need that, as we know, becomes urgent when beer is involved. Bars are obliged to disinfect them, but doing it between users is not possible. If the parishioner who precedes us has the good habit of pulling the chain, he must have touched it before washing his hands; also the tap. It is not a plan to go juggling your elbows. “If I touched the toilet chain, what I should not do is touch my nose and eyes next. I go and wash my hands immediately, “says Arranz. Once we have finished washing our hands, this expert suggests spilling a little soapy water over the tap, in deference to the next user. Regarding drying, Admiral says that it is always “better to do it with a paper” to avoid touching other objects With these simple considerations in mind, staying at the bar can be as rewarding as we have been dreaming since March.

