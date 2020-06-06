Starting next Monday they will be able to open bars and clubs in a part of Spain, when phase 3 of de-escalation comes into force

Starting next Monday they can open the bars and discotheques from a part of Spain, when the phase 3 de-escalation; the measure includes not opening the dance floors and using face masks or the social distancing.

The Bullrings They can also be reopened without exceeding half the enclosure, and in any case, a maximum of 800 people. They may also reopen casinos, the game rooms and other premises with 50 percent of the capacity and the prohibition of a maximum of 50 people in the interior, including workers, is eliminated.

For the Federation of Nightlife Businessmen Spain at Night, measurements will be a way to test the “new normal”; however, they are concerned that the need to socialize is resolved with private parties or clandestine places.

For its part, the Association of Entrepreneurs of Gaming and Leisure Establishments in Madrid He was dissatisfied as he assured that the casinos could have opened from the Phase 2 implementing the same security measures as entertainment venues and restaurants.

“The sector suffers discrimination that is alien to the activity it carries out,” said a spokesperson for the association.

Likewise, in the regions in which phase 2 is still located, some rules will be relaxed, such as the opening of the bullring or the occupation of all the seats on public transport.

The new provisions of phase 2 will also contemplate that hotels and restaurants can only be at 50 percent of their capacity, with distance between tables.

So far, Spain has registered 240 thousand 978 infections of COVID-19 and 27 thousand 134 deaths, according to the data of the Johns Hopkins University.

With information from Notimex