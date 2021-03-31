Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar and three other actors join Naomi

The CW series dedicated to the character “Naomi” continues to advance at a rapid pace with more additions to its cast. The other day we knew that he already had a protagonist in the skin of Kaci Walfall, and now we add more names for the cast.

The Deadline medium informs that the actors Barry watson (“7th Heaven”), Mouzam makkar (“The Fix”), Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”), Aidan gemme (“Finding Neverland”) and Daniel puig (“The System”) are part of the cast of the series. All of them seem to have the status of regular in the series, although the most attention, for the moment, is taken by the first two since Watson is Greg, Naomi’s adoptive father and who is described as a retired veteran, and Makkar is his adoptive mother.

In the comics, Greg is from the planet Raan. In that story, Thanagar and Raan were in the middle of a war in which Dee (a character played by Alexander Wraith in the series), fled the war. Greg came to Earth to find Dee, a Thanagarian, but ended up staying after meeting his now-wife. It’s unclear if the series will make him fully human or just part of the military as a cover.

These names are also added to those of Alexander Wraith (as we said before, he plays Dee), Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno that we already knew for the series. The production has also set to Amanda marsalis to direct and co-produce the pilot episode of the series.

At the moment this adaptation only has a green light for its pilot episode, that is, until it is recorded and seen by the network, we will not know if the series continues or not.

Via information | Deadline