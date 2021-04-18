Barry Jenkins series trailer

‘The Underground Railroad‘is the first series of Barry jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight’. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 14. The 2021 series, from worst to best.

After living a historic moment at the Oscars with the victory of ‘Moonlight’, the director Barry jenkins goes to ‘streaming’ with ‘The Underground Railroad‘, an Amazon Prime Video series that just released its official trailer. Jenkins adapts the novel of the same name from Colson Whitehead Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017, and set in an alternate reality in history in which the Underground Railroad (which is how the network of secret routes and safe houses used by 19th century slaves in the United States was known to escape to get his freedom) becomes something literal, in real subways through which slaves can escape their ordeal.

So pray the official synopsis:

“It tells the story of Cora, a young slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. Abandoned by her mother, she lives subjected to the cruelty of her masters. When Cesar, a young man from Virginia, tells him about the Underground Railroad, both decide to start a risky flight to the North to achieve freedom “

‘The Underground Railroad’ will star Thuso Mbedu in the role of Cora, alongside Chase W. Dillon (‘Little America’), Aaron Pierre (‘Krypton’) and the actor and director Joel edgerton as main faces of history. They complete the cast Justice Leak, Damon Herriman, William Jackson Harper, Amber Gray, Jim Klock, Will Poulter, Lily Rabe, Lucius Baston, Fred Hechinger, Owen Harn Y Bri collins, among others.

The series will premiere complete on Amazon Prime Video in Spain next May 14, 2021, with ten episodes directed by Barry Jenkins. Will the filmmaker continue at the level of everything that we are accustomed to?

