Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court, ratified on Saturday, 16, an injunction that suspended the compulsory withdrawal of the Venezuelan diplomatic corps from the country determined by President Jair Bolsonaro and by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araújo. The decision ensures that employees of the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia and Venezuelan consulates in Belém (PA), Boa Vista (RR), Manaus (AM), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and São Paulo (SP) stay in Brazil for the duration the state of public calamity and health emergency recognized by the National Congress.

The Supreme Minister understood that the health emergency situation recognized by the World Health Organization and the National Congress due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus’ puts the physical and psychological integrity of patients at risk, making the immediate exit order (or in 48 hours) of national territory ‘.

On the last day 2 Barroso suspended Bolsonaro’s act for ten days and asked the president and foreign minister Ernesto Araújo to provide information on the expulsion. The government had stipulated that Nicolás Maduro’s diplomats should leave until Saturday, 2, when Barroso made his decision. Venezuela refused to comply with the Planalto act alleging ‘unnecessary pressure’ from the Planalto.

In early 2019, Bolsonaro recognized the ‘self-proclaimed presidency’ of Juan Guaidó, president of the National Assembly, with an opposing majority, whose prerogatives were annulled by the Maduro-controlled justice.

When suspending complying with the request of deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS) and suspending Bolsonaro’s act for ten days, Barroso considered that the decision was urgent due to the covid-19 pandemic. For him, the immediate exit order “violates minimal humanitarian reasons” because members of the diplomatic corps “pose no imminent danger”.

President Bolsonaro criticized Barroso’s decision on his social networks, stating that the minister, in complying with the request of deputy Paulo Pimenta, accepted the arguments of a defender of the regime of Nicolás Maduro, Hugo Chávez’s successor in charge of Venezuela. “The deputy in question, as seen in several videos, is a staunch defender of the Chaves / Maduro regime,” said Bolsonaro.

In an opinion to the Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office stated that the expulsion is part of an agreement made with the Maduro government, in which, within 60 days, Brazil would withdraw its representatives from Caracas and the same should be done with the Venezuelan officials at the embassy in Brasilia. Venezuelans, however, did not leave within the stipulated time, according to the AGU.

After evaluating the information provided by the government, Barroso pointed out that due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, severe restrictions on the movement of people were imposed, with the recommendation that these displacements should be avoided as much as possible.

“In this current scenario, the 48-hour period set by the contested decision is flagrantly unreasonable and, therefore, contrary to the commitment made by the Federative Republic of Brazil when ratifying the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Agents,” he said .

The minister noted that the decision of the Brazilian State is valid and will take effect as soon as the public health reasons that motivated the temporary suspension of its effectiveness cease.

However, before that he pointed out that Brazil has made a series of commitments that prevent the removal of foreigners from the country when this measure is at risk to the life and personal integrity of such individuals.

“Purely formal criteria in the interpretation of the separation of Powers, regardless of the consequences they will produce in reality, have already prevailed in jurisprudence in other times. And, not by chance, they allowed decisions like the one that led to the delivery of Olga Benario to Nazi Germany. The hypothesis here seems less dramatic, but the underlying idea is the same: where there is a serious risk to the fundamental rights of anyone, the precautionary principle applies. There is no urgency or emergency in the removal of patients, being possible and reasonable to wait until Congress revokes the state of public calamity and health emergency we are experiencing, “wrote Barroso in the decision.

