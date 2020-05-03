BRASÍLIA – The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, defended this Sunday the freedom of the press and professional journalism as a way to combat “hatred, lies and intolerance”. Barroso’s demonstration on Twitter came shortly after supporters of the Jair Bolsonaro government took to the streets in Brasília in an act against Congress and the Court and assaulted state professionals. Bolsonaro participated in the demonstration.

“Freedom of the press day. More than ever, we need quality professional journalism, with duly checked information, in search of the possible truth, even if plural. That way we fight hatred, lies and intolerance”, Barroso posted at the beginning of late on a social network.

Through Twitter, the PSDB repudiated the “criminal” attack on state journalists. “Criminals attack journalists in a demonstration in favor of the president and against Brazil. Our repudiation.”

The leader of the PSDB in the Chamber, deputy Carlos Sampaio (SP), expressed himself in a note with criticism of the acts and aggression against state professionals. According to him, “those who truly defend democracy do not participate or accept demonstrations where the press is attacked”.

“On the day that Brazil must surpass 100 thousand cases of Covid-19 and 7 thousand dead, it is regrettable and disappointing that President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrates, once again, his support for a movement that is against the guidelines of the authorities of Furthermore, those who truly defend democracy do not participate or accept demonstrations where the press is attacked and which attack Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, which are its pillars “, affirms Carlos Sampaio in the note. “The responsibility of the Powers in carrying out their tasks is the best answer that must be given at this time when most Brazilians cry over their dead and worry about tomorrow.”

Thousands of people gather at the Esplanade of Ministries convened in an act encouraged by the president. The action comes after ex-minister Sérgio Moro testified in an investigation opened by the Supreme Court to investigate his complaint that President Bolsonaro used the position to try to gain access to confidential investigations by the Federal Police.

Bolsonaro participated in the demonstration and, from the ramp of the Planalto Palace, stated that he will no longer admit interference in his government. The statement is made after decisions by the Supreme Court that contradicted him, such as the suspension of the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the command of the Federal Police.

In a live broadcast on social networks during the protest, the president also defended the population’s return to work, with the aim of measures of social isolation. According to Bolsonaro, “unfortunately” many will be infected with the new coronavirus and will lose their lives, but he said that “this is a reality, which we have to face”.

Bolsonaro disregarded public health recommendations by participating in the demonstration. Without a mask, he went down the Planalto ramp and took a walk around the fence. Disregard for security measures because of the new coronavirus is widespread among supporters of the president.

