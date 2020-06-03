BRASILIA – The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, praised the harmony between the powers and the love of democracy, in a brief speech during the inauguration of the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes as effective member TSE. He already served as a substitute member and the term is now two years.

The event was held virtually with the online participation of the presidents of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), of the Chamber, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), among other authorities.

“This virtual table is a living proof, I think, of the independence and harmony between the powers, all gathered here, fraternally with love for Brazil, love for democracy and love for Justice unites us all, above any eventual divergence. So it is and so it should be, “said Barroso at the end of the ceremony.

In addition to Barroso, only Moraes spoke, but in a protocol manner. The other authorities just followed, without commenting.

In the Supreme Court, Moraes conducts the survey on fake news that targets Bolsonaro’s surroundings. The investigation may pave the way for the president’s impeachment at the TSE. The assessment among court ministers is that, if authorized, a sharing of the STF’s evidence with the Electoral Justice should give new impetus to investigations into the mass messaging in Bolsonaro’s presidential campaign in 2018. The possibility of these actions to be “boosted” with the supreme fake news inquiry has already lit up the warning sign at the Planalto Palace.

Moraes determined the breach of banking and fiscal secrecy of Bolsonarista entrepreneurs between July 2018 and April 2020, thus covering the period of the last presidential elections.

If Bolsonaro’s ticket is canceled this year by the TSE, new elections should be called to define the new occupant of the Planalto Palace. Should the president and vice president be impeached by the court in 2021 or 2022, Congress will have the choice. Until today, the TSE has never canceled a President of the Republic. According to sources heard by the report, the current scenario in the court is favorable to the maintenance of Bolsonaro’s mandate.

Moraes also suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the general directorate of the Federal Police, which angered Bolsonaro.

The TSE should move forward in the debate with Congress, in the coming days, on the postponement of this year’s elections in the face of the pandemic. “This year is going to be tough, not just because of the charges, but also because of the uncertainties that lie ahead,” said Barroso also during the inauguration.

