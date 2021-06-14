Barriss Offee could return for the Disney + series Ahsoka

The Serie “Ahsoka” gearing up for Disney + could win back an old acquaintance of Ahsoka Tano. All those who have seen the animated series “The Clone Wars” will remember Barriss Offee, with whom Ahsoka had a strong bond as they were both Padawan. Although the paths of both ended up separating, it seems that Offee could appear in this new live-action Star Wars series that is being prepared.

From the middle The Illuminerdi report, to still take as rumor, what Barriss Offee will be in the series that will star Ahsoka Tano for the streaming platform, which has no release date yet.

Details about the series are still scant, but Barriss is being cast as a main character, and they are looking for an Asian woman in her 20-30s for the role. In “The Clone Wars,” Barriss Offee voiced Meredith Salenger and was played by Nalini Krishan in “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones,” whose appearance bordered more on the idea of ​​near-cameo.

Barriss Offee is a Miriana and was a Jedi Padawan alongside Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars before graduating as a Jedi Knight. He trained with Jedi Master Luminara and joined Ahsoka during the second Battle of Geonosis, in which the two Padawans nearly lost their lives fighting the Separatists. Ahsoka saved Barriss’s life during the Clone Wars, further developing their bond. The two were very close friends, but at the end of the series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”, we saw that Offee ended up disillusioned with the Jedi, arriving to bomb the Jedi Temple and accused Ahsoka Tano of the actors. After Tano was cleared of the breach and Offee prosecuted, she explained that she believed that the Jedi were responsible for the war that was going on, and that the Jedi had become the villains of the conflict.

Given that Offee went somewhat to the dark side, there is a possibility that we will become an Inquisitor. Despite rumors that the series will focus on Ahoska’s search for Thrawn, Offee could be a recurring villain to keep him company on his search.

