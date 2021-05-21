“Barrios will come with power, and I assure you that I will do the same. May the best win”

ATLANTA (May 20, 2021) ––The four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis came face to face with the WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios this Thursday during a press conference that served to beat its main event of the SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, June 26 at the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Davis is already one of the biggest stars in world boxing at 26 years of age and will rise to 140 pounds for the first time in his career as he seeks to add the title of super lightweight champion to his already stellar resume. Davis has already captured the belts of the 130 and 135-pound divisions and will join a select historic club of boxers who have held three different division titles at the same time. Said club includes Henry Armstrong and Canelo Álvarez. His rival will be Barrios, who boasts an immaculate 9-0 record with eight knockouts, has a six-inch lead over Davis and is the reigning king of the 140-pound division at 25 years of age.

Davis returns to State Farm Arena after fighting against that packed stadium in December 2019, when he stopped former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the final twelfth round to capture the lightweight title.

Tickets for the fight at the State Farm Arena, promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, will go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10 am ET, and can be purchased by going to ticketmaster.com.

Here’s what the press conference participants had to say Thursday at the State Farm Arena:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“Training camp has been great. We know that Barrios is bigger and that he knows how to hit. We are working hard every day in the gym to be ready for the big challenge on June 26.

“Life presents us with challenges, and that strengthens us. This is another challenge that I plan to overcome on my way to success.

“We know this will be a dangerous fight. Barrios will come with power, and I assure you that I will do the same. May the best win.

“I accepted this fight because I want to be great. All the other big name lightweight boxers had already scheduled their fights and I felt like I wanted to go out and beat the best opponent of the highest caliber.

“It doesn’t matter if he’s bigger than me, my goal is to disarm him and, if I can, knock him out. If we get to 12 rounds, that’s fine too. He will be big and strong, but he has never faced someone like me. The styles dictate the fights.

“All my fights are full of action, and this will be no exception. Don’t go looking for the popcorn during the fight, as it could end at any moment. I provide what boxing needs: Emotion. When I fight, you never get bored. From the first round to the end, I go to the front, and June 26 will not be the exception ”.

MARIO BARRIOS

“This is a huge opportunity for me. ‘Tank’ challenged me and I know he’s trying to make history, but this is a dangerous fight for him. It will be an action packed fight. We have never faced a mutual rival of this caliber before. We’ll see if he was right to do it on June 26.

“I fight for my city and my people. I will go out to make everyone proud.

“They may study my fight against Batyr Akhmedov in detail, but (Gervonta) has a totally different style and this fight will be different. I don’t know what they see in me to want to face me, but I don’t care. All the unknowns will be solved on June 26.

“’Tank’ will be moving up two weight divisions. He is emulating great fighters from the past, and even he admitted that this fight will not be easy for him. We are ready for the best version of all time of a ‘Tank’ that will go to war.

“I was surprised when his name was mentioned to me, but ‘Tank’ is one of the greatest in boxing today no matter how much you like or dislike him. This fight can take me off to the top level of boxing.

“’Tank’ is as good a fighter as he is explosive, but the million dollar question is whether he will be able to carry his power to 140 pounds. Anyway, that doesn’t worry me. He is the one who must show that he is capable of withstanding my power at this weight.

“I am excited to fight in Atlanta. It’s my first time here, but I know the fans are very passionate and my expectation is to see excellent attendance at the State Farm Arena. ”

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“’Tank’ is a boxer who comes once a generation, with skills that others simply do not possess. He is special, but this is a dangerous fight for him. A great challenge, and that excites me a lot for this evening.

“Atlanta is a hot market. Obviously, ‘Tank’ vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa was the first fight they had here in this stadium and it was against a packed stadium with sold-out tickets. The fans really enjoyed it. The city needs big events like this. We promised we’d be back, and here we are.

“’Tank’ wants to make history. The greatest of all time have done unprecedented things in their time. Seeking to be a three-division champion at age 26 is another example of his quest to be great like the other legends of the past.

“’Tank’ is the most exciting fighter in all of boxing and he gives the fans exactly what they want to see. He puts the butts in their seats and people gravitate towards his fighting style. This new generation of fans loves it. “