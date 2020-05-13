Since becoming the best player in South America in 2017, Luan has not managed to play the same football. Both in 2018 and in 2019 he played little for Grêmio and ended up being released to sign with Corinthians. In Timão, he still had few chances, since the championships were paralyzed due to Covid-19, but in the 12 matches he was on the field, he has already heard criticism.

His fellow attacker in the 2017 Libertadores title, Lucas Barrios, revealed some behind the scenes of that achievement on Wednesday and said that the Brazilian played in the sacrifice that year, which resulted in his performance in the following seasons.

“When we were fighting for the Libertadores, he had a problem in the sole of his foot, he felt a lot of pain, but he played the same way. That often the fans don’t know. We saw his effort, and that is why he conquered all of this in 2017 too. Every effort he made was worth it, but that’s why he wasn’t able to keep up in 2018, because he made so much effort that there comes a time when you’re going to stop, ”the striker told Fox Sports.

However, the former palmeirense believes in the potential of jersey number seven and hopes that he will recover at the Parque São Jorge club.

“He is very intelligent, always occupying the positions of the field. He seems a little slow, but he is the guy who runs the most on the team. We saw his numbers and he ran above average. As a player and as a person he is extraordinary. I hope he’s right at Corinthians now, because if he is well he is a different guy “, he added.

