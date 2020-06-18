According to Marketing 4 Commerce, by 2018 16 million Mexicans were using digital banking

60 percent of these consumers point out that their preferred channel is mobile

Only 13 percent of the population uses web and mobile apps in this sector in combination

Merca 2.0 works in its Annual Digital Banking Study in Mexico. Do you want to participate? Access this link and help us answer a short form. Discover how this sector behaves in the country

It must be recognized that, regarding the use of online financial services, Mexico has had several achievements in recent years. Fintech companies have been tasked with driving digital banking consistently, especially during the pandemic. There are also more and more options for financial inclusion, ranging from investment to access to credit. And even the big technology companies are helping to improve the environment a little.

Unfortunately, there are still many pending issues in digital banking in Mexico. As Xataka says, many do not provide a solid service to the public. According to BNAmericas, few institutions have committed to a 100 percent virtual environment. To this must be added the regular challenges of the brands, such as the delinquency that Expansión describes. But Safeguard Cyber ​​reaffirms that there are five challenges that, if never addressed, will not allow a good industry to be created:

Digital banking and social networks

Among the most common communication channels for brand-audience interaction, today, platforms such as Facebook and Twitter stand out. Many people go to these sites for institutions to help them solve their problems. But with the delicacy of the data that digital banking usually handles, ways must be found to protect the integrity of the population. Otherwise, they will never be able to provide optimal service through this industry.

Modernize infrastructure

It should be noted that many financial institutions work with very old technology and software. This situation makes it almost impossible to adopt digital banking that lives up to consumer standards. Banks must begin, as soon as possible, to carry out a profound renovation of their work processes. Otherwise, it will become more costly and time consuming to implement the change that customers expect. And great opportunities would be lost.

Related Notes

Protect digital banking in all its channels

A few years ago, the operation of financial institutions was relatively centralized. However, today there are endless channels where people can consult and do a series of operations with their resources. Digital banking encompasses mobile, desktop, branch, network and even telephone. This opens up more possibilities for future malicious attacks. So companies in the industry must work hard to ensure that their audience is safe.

Integrate all parts of the business

One of the great problems of financial institutions is that, many times, each department works as an independent unit. Thus, it is very difficult for digital banking to provide the unified and dynamic attention that consumers expect from this channel. It is then essential that companies in the sector begin to remove the barriers that exist within their organization. Only in this way can unique care be provided.

Reaching a balance between digital and traditional banking

Sometimes there is a misconception among financial institutions that the digital transformation implies that the brick-and-mortar branch will disappear entirely. The truth is that digital banking, no matter how sophisticated, can never replace some face-to-face interactions. In this sense, it is essential that companies carefully analyze what their consumers have. And then, adapt your services based on them.

The Merca 2.0 Research Department works hard to obtain even more information about the environment of online financial institutions within the country. This, with the goal of publishing the Annual Digital Banking Study. If you want to participate in the survey, you have to click on this link and complete a short form. Help us discover how the tasks, challenges and opportunities of companies in the sector are evolving.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299