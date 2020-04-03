With the United States, Italy and Spain as the countries with the highest number of infections, the world today exceeded one million infected with COVID-19. Of the nearly eight billion 700 thousand world inhabitants of the world, at least one million two thousand 259 people have the virus

Notimex –

U.S register this Thursday 234 thousand 462 cases, followed by the 115 thousand 242 infected Italians and the 110 thousand 238 Spaniards who have the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University at 7:45 GMT. As a consequence of the disease, declared pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), 51 thousand 335 people have lost their lives.

The global figure of infections It has already surpassed that of other previous outbreaks, such as the Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) detected in 2003, which affected 8,898 people and caused 774 deaths, and Ebola in West Africa, which acquired 28,646 people, 11,000 323 of which perished.

He COVID-19 it is only surpassed by influenza A (H1N1), which accumulates 700 million infections and 150 thousand deaths; as well as the estimated impact of the Spanish flu in 1918, which although exact figures are not known, could have killed approximately three to six percent of the world population.

Symptom reports for this new coronavirus they appeared on December 8, 2019 in Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province. By the end of the year, WHO had been alerted to several cases of pneumonia in the province. Since March 11, it is classified as pandemic to SARS-CoV-2, strain of coronavirus causing the disease COVID-19.

The director general of the international organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that there has been “almost exponential growth” in the number of cases in the last five weeks, affecting almost all the countries, territories and areas of the world.

While influenza has a shorter transmission interval, the coronavirus It has a higher reproductive number, which means that infected people transmit the virus to more people, according to the World Economic Forum.

Much of the transmission occurs in presymptomatic people. According to recent studies looking at how the strain works, most people who test positive are more contagious before they notice any symptoms.