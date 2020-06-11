The Brazilian advises Carlos on meditation to control anxiety

Rubens, surprised by the ‘dances’ of pilots before the season begins

Rubens Barrichello, a former Formula 1 driver who raced for six seasons at Ferrari, sees Carlos Sainz “mentally and physically prepared” to face this new challenge in his sports career, but he sees it vital that he knows how to control anxiety.

The Madrilenian will be Charles Leclerc’s partner at the Scuderia Ferrari from 2021, and it is no secret that the pressure to run in Maranello is maximum. Barrichello sees Carlos prepared, although he gives him some tips to control anxiety.

“He is mentally and physically prepared,” said Barrichello for the British magazine Autosport. “But you will need to control anxiety. You are going to be anxious to get going. My suggestion is that you do things to control your mind.”

“Meditation was a major success for me, to keep anxiety low. That’s what I would advise. When you work on your future, you get anxious. Working meditation is, for me, the way of living in the present, “he added.

On the other hand, the Brazilian has been surprised by the earliness of the opening of the transfer market for the coming season. The 2020 campaign has not yet started and there has already been a ‘dance’ of seats. Rubens believes it will be difficult for Vettel and Sainz to be on teams with an ‘expiration date’ for them.

“It seems crazy to me that they already announce what their future is, and then they still have a year ahead of them. It is a little difficult for mind control. It is really difficult for you to be where you feel that you no longer belong,” he added.

“Since we had no news, it was fantastic for the fans. It just seems fun to me, because F1 has always been the first to announce things that you are not prepared for,” said Rubens Barrichello to conclude.

