The Brazilian did not sign with the Woking brand out of loyalty to Williams

Finished the season in 10th position in the World Cup

Rubens Barrichello, a former Formula 1 driver, has revealed that he received an offer from McLaren to accompany Lewis Hamilton in the 2010 season. The Brazilian rejected her for loyalty to the deal already closed with Williams in the summer of 2009.

Barrichello competed in 2009 with Brawn GP, ​​the revelation team that achieved the Championship in its debut in Formula 1. The carioca finished third in a World Cup that was won by his teammate, Jenson Button.

The Brazilian, who was in his 16th season in the Grand Circus, signed an agreement with Williams at the Belgian GP in 2009. Shortly afterwards, a much more economically attractive offer came from McLaren.

Still, Barrichello has acknowledged that he rejected Woking’s offer of loyalty to the firm that had already closed with Williams. He accompanied Nico Hülkenberg in the 2010 season under the Grove brand.

That yes, could have accompanied Lewis Hamilton in a year in which McLaren finished behind a Red Bull dominator in the Championship. The seat at McLaren was finally taken over by Button. The British replaced Heikki Kovalainen.

“That story is true. I signed with Williams in September at Spa 2009. Then came McLaren’s offer. It was very good and they offered me more money … but I couldn’t do it“, has stated in declarations for the podcast Rusty Garge.

“Could have been Hamilton’s partner after being with Michael. But with Williams I was sure that I was going to run so I couldn’t refuse it, “Barrichello said to finish.

Barrichello finished 2010 in 10th place in the World Cup. The Brazilian did not get on the podium and his best result was a fourth place at the European GP in Valencia. In 2011, ‘Rubinho’ ended his long career in the premier class with Williams. He is still the driver with the most Grand Prix disputed.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.