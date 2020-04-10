The Brazilian considers the British more special for his qualities

He praises, however, the talent of the Spanish

Rubens Barrichello, who was a Formula 1 driver until 2011, has answered several questions from fans. One of them was interested in who is the best in the queen category in her opinion. The Brazilian is very clear and opts for Lewis Hamilton.

The former Formula 1 driver thinks that both Hamilton and Alonso are very good drivers, but considers that the British is better than the Spanish today. Beyond the statistics and the numbers of each one, Barrichello highlights the skills of the world champion of Oaxaca.

“I think Hamilton’s qualities make him better than Alonso, all his qualities, especially because when he fought with Alonso it was still a very early stage in his Formula 1 career. Today Hamilton is better than Alonso“Barrichello said in statements for the Brazilian edition of the American web portal Motorsport.com.

However, the Brazilian recognizes the great talent of the Asturian, especially with cars not so fast. “I think Alonso has the qualities that, with a good car, he can drive in different ways and he can be the best, but when he joined Ferrari, there were many trials; then he lost, he started talking and the situation became very strange, “says Barrichello to finish.

It should be remembered that the Spanish rider was a Maranello rider between the 2010 and 2014 seasons. In that time, he had a car to fight for the World Cup and accumulated three runners-up. The title could not be and after five seasons with Scuderia, he decided to take another path and returned to McLaren.

With a car with enough deficiencies, he could not finish above tenth place any of his four seasons with those of Woking. At the end of 2018, he left the queen category and focused on other disciplines.

