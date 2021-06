After the sudden death of the Englishman’s mother Zelfa barrett, it has been decided to postpone the fight that he was going to face with Kiko Martinez, at Fight Camp in late July.

Kiko was preparing thoroughly for a victory that the judges did not award him, despite his merits, in the previous fight they played last February. But Barrett is not logically in the mood for a tough commitment to the former world champion.

In principle, the fight is moved to the beginning of September.